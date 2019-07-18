KPCNews Obituaries
|
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
Victoria Hopkins


1948 - 2019
Victoria Hopkins Obituary

BUTLER - Victoria J. (Flueckiger) Hopkins, 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Butler.

She was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Wooster, Ohio, to Raymond and Mary Irene (Fleming) Flueckiger. They are deceased.

She was a 1968 graduate of Eastside High School.

Victoria worked at Universal Tool and Stamping in Butler for 13 years, Tower Automotive in Auburn for 15 years and Laurel's of DeKalb in Butler as a CNA for 25 years.

She enjoyed working in her flowers beds, doing arts and crafts and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Dave L. Groff, of Kendallville, and Darin L. Groff, of Butler, Lynda K. (Keith) Heffelfinger, of Arkansas, and Rhonda M. (Chuck) Taylor, of Garrett. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert "Gerb" P. (Nancy) Gerber, of Butler, Harold E. "Flip" (Amy) Flueckiger, of Fort Wayne, and Thomas C. (Jean) Haupert, of Butler; and one sister, Cheryl A. (Ed) Beerbower, of Auburn.

A celebration of Victoria's life will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler.

The family requests memorials to be given in memory of Victoria Hopkins to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6 Butler, Indiana 46721.

To leave condolences to the family visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler.

Published in KPCNews on July 18, 2019
