Victoria McFrane

KENDALLVILLE - Victoria Berry McFrane, age 64, of Hillsdale, Michigan, died Oct. 1, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Facility, Hillsdale, Michigan.

Mrs. McFrane was born in Kenton, Ohio, on Oct. 31, 1955, to the late Richard and Carol (Biser) Berry. She graduated from Fairview High School, Sherwood, Ohio, in 1973 and Northwest State Community College, Archbold, Ohio, with a degree in engineering.

She was employed in the past with Edgerton Forge.

Survivors include son Chris Dixon and his companion Cassandra Shafer of Pioneer, Ohio; daughter Rebecca and William Wert of Avilla; five grandchildren, Tyler Dixon, Addison Wert, McKenzie Wert, Avery Wert and Jase Wert; and brothers James and Lisa Berry of Colon, Michigan; Thomas and Marcia Berry of Sherwood, Ohio; Robert and Cathy Berry of Bryan, Ohio; Scott and Melissa Berry of Ligonier, Indiana; and Michael and Sharon Berry of Sherwood, Ohio.

No services are planned. Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home.