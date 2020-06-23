Vincent Anderson

ANGOLA - Vincent L. Anderson, 62, of Angola, Indiana, died suddenly on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on July 13, 1957, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Arthur and Alice (Norris) Anderson.

Vincent was a supervisor at Metal Spinners in Angola, before retiring.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia D. "Patti" Anderson, of Angola, Indiana; son, James Vincent (Amy) Anderson, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Sara (Larry) Baker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kelly (Justin) McKee, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and his two grandchildren. Also surviving are his three siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

