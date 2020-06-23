Vincent Anderson
ANGOLA - Vincent L. Anderson, 62, of Angola, Indiana, died suddenly on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on July 13, 1957, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Arthur and Alice (Norris) Anderson.

Vincent was a supervisor at Metal Spinners in Angola, before retiring.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia D. "Patti" Anderson, of Angola, Indiana; son, James Vincent (Amy) Anderson, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Sara (Larry) Baker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kelly (Justin) McKee, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and his two grandchildren. Also surviving are his three siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
