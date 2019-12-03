KPCNews Obituaries
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
Violet Vice


1917 - 2019
Violet Vice Obituary

GARRETT - Violet Esther Vice age 102 of Garrett died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Presence Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.

Violet was born August 29, 1917 in Auburn to Sherman and Esther (Hassett) Fenstermaker.

She married Baxter B. Vice on March 4, 1940 in Newville and he died October 5, 1999. Violet owner and operated the Vanity Beauty Shop in Garrett for over 50 years.

Violet was a past member of the First Church of Christ, Garrett.

She is survived by her daughter and son in-law: Betsy and Brian DePew, Garrett, son and daughter in-law, Gary and Donna Vice, Morgantown, West Virginia, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband, Baxter B. Vice; parents Sherman and Esther Fenstermaker; brother: Arna Fenstermaker and sisters Hilda McNeal and Gloria Berlien-Pridgeon.

Service will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.

You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 3, 2019
