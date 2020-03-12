KPCNews Obituaries
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
1940 - 2020
Virgil Sanders Obituary

FREMONT - Virgil G. Sanders, 79, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Virgil was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Quincy, Michigan.

Virgil was a veteran of the United States Navy and former manager of the Social Security office in Auburn. He was also a volunteer at the Angola Library.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Sanders; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Jeffrey Monberg, of Chicago; son and daughter-in-law, Scott Sanders and Mariana Pastore, of Hanover, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Nathan Monberg, Timothy Monberg, Ava Monberg, and Rafael Sanders; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Patricia Sanders, of Clinton, Michigan; and a sister, Carolyn Herrera of Manchester, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mildred Sanders; and a brother-in-law, Rick Herrera.

A memorial service for Virgil will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Memorial visitation will also be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, with military honors, conducted by the United States Navy.

Memorial donations may be made to University of Michigan Melanoma Research Foundation of .

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 12, 2020
