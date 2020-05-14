KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Cosperville Cemetery
Cosperville, IN
View Map
Virginia Keene


1930 - 2020
Virginia Keene Obituary

WAWAKA - Virginia P. Keene, age 89, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1930, the daughter of Jasper S. and Florence A. (South) Taylor in Yukon, West Virginia.

On Aug. 22, 1949, she married Virgil Christian in Clintwood, Virginia. He preceded her in death in 1952.

On Dec. 8, 1956, she married Sylvester Keene in Lebanon, Virginia. He preceded her in death in 1979.

Virginia is survived by six children; two stepchildren; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Theodore Keene; two grandsons, Allen Christian and Donald Woods Jr.; a great-grandson, Anthony Carter; and siblings, Henry Taylor, Franklin Taylor, Jim Taylor, and Ernestine Napier.

Virginia was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Wolcottville. She loved journaling, writing letters to family and friends, and just being with her family.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cosperville Cemetery in Cosperville, Indiana.

Pastor Billy Fields will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 2900 E. C.R. 1150N-57, Wolcottville, IN 46795.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2020
