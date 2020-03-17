KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Virginia Kelham Obituary

GARRETT - Virginia "Ginny" Elaine Kelham, loving and caring soul, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born in Garrett, Indiana, to John Earl and Anna Catherine (Arnold) Leech.

Ginny was a registered nurse at DeKalb Memorial Hospital for 20 years, before retiring in 1998.

She was a member of Alterstar United Methodist Church.

She married James Kelham on Sept. 28, 1963, in Garrett, and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Andrea and Terry Yarde, of Garrett, and Jana and Michael Teets, of Okeana, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kyle (Laura) Yarde, Lindsey (Trace) Koble, Derek Teets and his fiancé Megan Luneke, and Katherine Teets; two great-grandchildren, Brigham Yarde and Leona Yarde; a brother, Thomas Leech, of San Diego, California, and a sister, Karen (Ken) Severson, of Sturgis, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Clark; and a brother, William Leech.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Due to the concerns about large public gatherings, the family understands if friends or relatives do not attend. Send a note or leave a condolence of support.

Memorials in lieu of flowers, may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Alterstar United Methodist Church.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 17, 2020
