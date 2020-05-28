KPCNews Obituaries
|
Virginia Larry


1961 - 2020
Virginia Larry Obituary

ANGOLA - Virginia A. Larry, 58, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday May 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Virginia was born on Dec. 7, 1961, in Auburn, Indiana.

She is survived by a son, Ryan Rodgers, of Angola; a daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Rick Littlefield, of Bronson, Michigan; sisters, Stephanie Jackson, of Fremont, and Lisa Valentine, of Angola; a brother, Louis Smith, of Fremont; four grandchildren, Chandra Nodine, of Auburn, Destiny Smith, of Ashley, Aiden Littlefield, of Bronson, Michigan, and Livia Kay Macey, of Pleasant Lake; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Linda Smith.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 28, 2020
