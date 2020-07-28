1/1
Virginia Lobb
ANGOLA - Virginia "Ginny" Lobb (nee Main), 67, of Angola, Indiana, was born to Walter and Miriam Main on Aug. 18, 1952.

She spent her final moments surrounded by her loving husband, Pat, where she passed peacefully on July 24, 2020.

Ginny and Paddy spent 40 of their best years together, side by side, redefining love. They relocated to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1996, from their home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, where they raised their three beautiful daughters, Ryann, Kelly, and Cailyn. She was also the greatest Noni ever to Brennan and Gianna; and best mother-in-law to Sam, Brad, and Chris.

Ginny and Pat spent the last four years in Angola, Indiana, enjoying their lake house, their turtles (Baggins and Tyrion), and loved entertaining family and friends.

Ginny is survived by her daughter, Kristi Corbett; sisters, Linda Eppolito, Vivian (Dave) Beideman and Mary DiSalvo. Ginny was a loving and caring aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many, many more.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Main; brothers-in-law, Joe Eppolito and John DiSalvo; and son-in-law, Tim Corbett.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Breast Cancer Research Fund (bcrf.org) or Save The Turtles (savetheturtles.org).

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
