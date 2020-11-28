ANGOLA - Virginia Mae Nelson, 83, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on July 5, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, to Henry and Gertrude (Wurm) Binkley.

Virginia married Willis Nelson on Dec. 10, 1960.

She retired from Steuben County Farm Service Agency in December 1997, after 40 years of service.

Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Gordon Nelson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kathy Foster, of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Brandon (Melissa) Nelson and Ethan (Stephanie) Foster; and her two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Mazilynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis Nelson on Oct. 17, 2004; her brother, Kenneth Binkley; and son-in-law, Mark Foster.

Private family services will be held with burial at Circle Hill Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials donations may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association or to the Steuben County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.