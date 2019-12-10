|
ASHLEY - Virginia Ann Scranage, 81, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away peacefully, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Fairfield Township, Indiana, to Paul G. and Amy C. (Hecht) Kline on Oct. 24, 1938.
Virginia was a graduate of Ashley High School in 1956.
She married her high school sweetheart, Al Scranage, on Nov. 10, 1956, at Maple Grove United Methodist Church.
Virginia farmed beside her husband for 63 years. She also drove school bus for 33 years for DeKalb Central Schools and worked in the DeKalb High School cafeteria when it opened in 1966, for nine years.
She was a lifetime member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church.
She also taught Sunday school and nursery school for 40 years and served as secretary to the board for several years.
Survivors include her husband, Al Scranage of 63 years, in Ashley; son, David (Karen) Scranage, of Halsey, Oregon; two daughters, Sarah (Pat) Van Ort, of rural Waterloo, and Suzy (Jeff) Smith, of rural Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Stacey (Chris) Sweeney, of Hamilton, Gabe (Maria) Van Ort, of Auburn, Hillary (Jake) Riesen, of Avilla, Kaleb (Melissa) Van Ort, of Granger, Karly (Joe) Calash, of Batavia, Illinois, Jarrett (Erin) Smith, of Columbia City, Philip Scranage, of Washington D.C., and Benjamin Scranage, of Halsey, Oregon; and 16 great-grandchildren, Aliviah, Gage and Brooklynn Sweeney, Lucy and Louis Van Ort, Emily and Molly Van Ort, Lilly, Izzy, Joey and Maddy Calash, Leah and Max Riesen, and Mable, Hazel and Jasmin Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Kline; sister, Marjorie Grandlienard; and a nephew, Keith Grandlienard, who made his childhood home with Virginia and Al.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be directed to Maple Grove United Methodist Church in Auburn or Heartland Hospice Care.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.