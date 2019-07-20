AUBURN - Virginia Lee Shook, 82, of rural Auburn, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Shook was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 28, 1936, to Allen and Violet (Feaster) Shirey. They are deceased.

She is survived by her husband, Sheridan Shook, of Auburn; daughter, Carol and Richard Mustain, of North Chesterfield, Virginia; son, Gary Shook, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Gregory Thomas, of Garrett, Thomas Hare, of Big Long Lake, and Allen Thomas, of Auburn; stepgrandchild, Alexandria Hamilton; and sister, Kathleen Kahn, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Valerie Aberle; and sister, Nadine Manter.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1716 Werling Road, New Haven, Indiana, with a gathering of family and friends at noon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.