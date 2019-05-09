AUBURN - Vivian M. Ball, 92, of Auburn, stepped into heaven Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Auburn.

Vivian was born May 5, 1927, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Walter and Naomi Mueller. Vivian was a graduate of Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing where she received her registered nurse diploma and then started her career working at Souder Hospital in Auburn and then at DeKalb Memorial Hospital for 28 years, retiring in 1993. She was a lifelong Lutheran and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn where she was a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher. Vivian was also a volunteer at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum and American Red Cross Blood Bank.

She is survived by three daughters, Ellen (Thomas Twarek) Ball of Crawfordsville, Karen Stephens of Auburn and Micheline (Lyle) Grate of Auburn; sister, Gertrude Dorn of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew (Aimee) Twarek, Kaitlin Stephens, Abby Twarek, Bradley Stephens, Alex Grate, Cameron Twarek, Samuel Grate and Hayley (Luke) Lichstinn; and great-grandchildren, Eli Twarek, Lila Lichstinn, Micah Twarek and Cassidy Lichstinn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Ball; brother, David Mueller; and a son-in-law, Daniel Stephens.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Sunday School. To sign the online guest book, visit pinningtonfh.com.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.