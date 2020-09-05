AUBURN - Vivian Collingsworth, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday Aug. 2, 2020, at Auburn Village.

Vivian was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Jonesville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ira and Dora Moore.

Vivian was a member of Freedom to Worship Church of God.

Vivian is survived by a daughter, Nadine Collingsworth (fiance, Jeff Lepard), of Auburn; sisters, Orphia Cooper, of Auburn and Gladys Cox, of Auburn; a grandson, Jason Pinnington, of Auburn; and great-grandsons, Allan Pinnington, of Garrett, Nathan Pinnington, of Angola and Tyler Pinnington, of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Collingsworth; parents; a brother, Carson Moore; and sisters, Helen Bloomer, Roberta Freed, Beatrice Ramsey and Lois Moore.

A private family service will be held. Darrel Brandenburg Sr., will be officiating.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations for Vivian may be made to The Freedom to Worship Church of God.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.