1/1
Vivian Collingsworth
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Vivian Collingsworth, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday Aug. 2, 2020, at Auburn Village.

Vivian was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Jonesville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ira and Dora Moore.

Vivian was a member of Freedom to Worship Church of God.

Vivian is survived by a daughter, Nadine Collingsworth (fiance, Jeff Lepard), of Auburn; sisters, Orphia Cooper, of Auburn and Gladys Cox, of Auburn; a grandson, Jason Pinnington, of Auburn; and great-grandsons, Allan Pinnington, of Garrett, Nathan Pinnington, of Angola and Tyler Pinnington, of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Collingsworth; parents; a brother, Carson Moore; and sisters, Helen Bloomer, Roberta Freed, Beatrice Ramsey and Lois Moore.

A private family service will be held. Darrel Brandenburg Sr., will be officiating.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations for Vivian may be made to The Freedom to Worship Church of God.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinnigntonfh.com.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved