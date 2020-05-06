|
|
KENDALLVILLE - Vivian Householder, 80, passed away peacefully at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Vivian was born to George and Edna Sutton on May 19, 1939.
On March 18, 1967, she married Maynard Lee Householder of Avilla. They met at Wright Patterson Air Force military base hospital near Dayton, Ohio, where Mr. Householder, a Vietnam War veteran, was recovering from war injuries. They were married at a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base chapel near Dayton. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2015.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, baking, playing cards and dancing.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy Schreiner and Angie Householder; a sister, Deborah Bockrath; nephew, Gary Housholder; and many other nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Billingsley; and sister, Judy Wainscott.
Private services will be held with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating.
Burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Avilla. Per Vivian's wishes there will be no calling.
Memorials may be directed to Passages, P.O. Box 1005, Columbia City, IN 46725 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 188 Avilla, IN 46710.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla is handling arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on May 6, 2020