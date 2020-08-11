W. Harold Custer

GARRETT - W. Harold Custer, 92, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1927, to Alexander and Sadie (Grube) Custer.

Harold was a 1945 graduate of Garrett High School and a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

He was co-owner and general manager of Custer Grain Company from its beginning in 1967, to his retirement in 2000.

He was a true friend to the farmers, helping many through tough financial times. He served on the board of directors of the Indiana Grain and Feed Association and he himself wrote the Indiana State indemnity Fund, to protect all Hoosier farmers.

He was a member of Garrett Presbyterian Church, Garrett American Legion and served on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.

Harold married Rosalie Connor on Nov. 18, 1950, in Garrett Presbyterian Church, and she passed away on Sept. 30, 1998.

He is survived by two daughters and two sons, Linda (Monty) Schneider, of Sellersburg, Karen (Tim) Wheeler, of Libertyville, Illinois, Kevin (Sue) Custer, of Garrett and Curt (Linda) Custer, of Garrett; two exchange student sons, Tony and Luis Navarro, of Los Mochis, Mexico; nine grandchildren, Casey Schneider, Jenna (Corey) Evans, Alexis Wheeler, Doug (Sheila) Wheeler, Tom Wheeler, Kyle Custer, Eric (Jen) Custer, Adam (Jordan) Custer and Megan Custer; three great-grandchildren, Alister Evans, Ansel Evans and Nolan Wheeler; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Morris, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Katrina Custer, of Garrett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosalie; second wife, Anne; a sister, Ruth Ross; and his brothers, Finley, Wayne, Dale, and Gene Custer.

All are welcome at a graveside service at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

The Rev. William Haworth will officiate and the Garrett American Legion will conduct military honors.

Per the state mandate, masks are to be worn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Harold's name to the Garrett Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

