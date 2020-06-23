Wallace Prentice

KENDALLVILLE - Wallace Eugene Prentice, age 95, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Parkview Memorial Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Prentice was born near Hudson, Indiana, in Steuben County, Indiana, on Aug. 22, 1924, to Marvin and Alma (Ewell) Prentice. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Ashley High School in 1944, and honorably served his country in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War.

He married Ruth Ruby Uhl on Jan. 31, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Corunna.

Wally was a truck driver for Sigley Gas, McCray Refrigeration and Wise Trucking. He was a member of Teamster's Union #414.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Prentice, of Kendallville; daughters, Gloria and Gary McDonald, of Rome City, Kathleen Dirr, of Kendallville, Cynthia Prentice, of Ossian and Marsha Gienger, of Kendallville; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Sue Prentice; son-in-law, Gene

L. Dirr Jr.; one sister, Leona Becker; and two brothers, Ralph Prentice and Neil Prentice.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla, with visitation an hour prior to the service.

The Rev. Patrick Kuhlman will officiate the funeral service.

Burial with military honors will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.