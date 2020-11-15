AUBURN - Walter T. Miller died Nov. 11, 2020 at Auburn Village in Auburn.

He was born May 14, 1942 in Hicksville, Ohio to Clarence "Elmer" Miller and Ruth Fry. He grew up in Newville.

He married Judith A. Carver on April 17, 1963 and they remained married for 46 years. She preceded him in death in 2010.

He was a Navy Veteran, serving 4 years from 1960-1964 as a 3rd Class Petty Officer.

He worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Gulick Trucking in Fremont and Evans Trucking in Butler before retiring.

He was a kind man who loved people and enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren and others. His hobbies included playing cards, shuffleboard, fiddly-farting around the house and aggravating his late wife Judy.

Walt was a member of the American Legion Post 202, Butler Eagles and the Free Masons Concord Lodge 556. For many years, he also had his own stool at the Oasis Tavern in St Joe.

He is survived by three sons and one daughter; Raymond and Pamela Miller of Battle Creek, Michigan, Randy and Tracy Miller of Butler, Valerie and Odin Clifton of Angola and Steve Miller of St. Joe as well as nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers; Gerald and Millie Miller, New Castle, Delaware, Bernard and Bonnie Miller of Auburn, Dan and Bev (Laughlin) Miller of Montpelier, Ohio, two sisters; his twin Clara Conine of Hicksville, Ohio and Audrey Rider of Carson City, Nevada, a brother in law, Skip and Sue Carver of Woodburn, three sisters in law, Sandy and Robert Petie of Old Town, Florida, Nancy and Elvin Fitsimmons and Vonda Yontz of Hicksville, Ohio and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers and one sister.

A memorial service will be planned in the spring after COVID-19 has subsided.

Memorials should be made to the donor's choice.