ASHLEY - Walter Alan "Al" Scranage, 83, passed away Friday November 27, 2020 at his home in Ashley with his daughters at his side.

He was born August 24, 1937 in Goshen to John and Agnes (Smoker) Scranage.

He graduated from Ashley High School in 1955.

Al married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Kline, on November 10, 1956 at the Maple Grove United Methodist Church.

He was a lifetime farmer and owned and operated farm pick-up can and bulk milk routes to Wayne Co-op for many years. He formerly drove truck for Klink Trucking, DTF Trucking and worked in sales for Interstate Equipment. His wife Virginia always said kiddingly that his obituary would be longer than hers because he could never hold a job.

He was on the board of directors at Albion PCA and Farm Credit for many years. He was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church for 63 years and served as Chairman of the Board at the church for many years.

Survivors include, a son David (Karen) Scranage of Halsey, Oregon; two daughters, Sarah (Pat) Van Ort of Waterloo and Suzy (Jeff) Smith of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Stacey (Chris) Sweeny of Hamilton, Gabe (Maria) Van Ort, of Auburn, Hillary (Jake) Riesen, of Avilla, Kaleb (Melissa) Van Ort, of Granger, Karly (Joe) Calash, of Batavia, Illinois, Jarrett (Erin) Smith, of Columbia City, Philip Scranage, of Washington D.C. and Benjamin Scranage, of Halsey, Oregon; and 17 great-grandchildren, Aliviah, Gage and Brooklynn Sweeney, Lucy and Louis Van Ort, Emily, Molly and Michael Van Ort, Lilly, Izzy, Joey and Maddy Calash, Leah and Max Riesen, and Mable, Hazel and Jasmin Smith; two brothers, Dan Scranage of Auburndale, Florida and Bruce Scranage of Auburn.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 63 years, Virginia, a brother, Michael Scranage, nephew Keith Grandlienard who made his childhood home with Al and Virginia.

A graveside services which is open to the public will be at 2 p.m. Thursday December 3, 2020 at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna with Rev Jim Kimmerly officiating. Memorials can be given in Al's memory to Maple Grove United Methodist Church.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.