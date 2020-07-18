1/
Walter Zimmerman
1933 - 2020
HUNTERTOWN - Walter Albert Zimmerman, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Huntertown, Indiana.

Mr. Zimmerman was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 18, 1933, to Albert and Barbara (Saupp) Zimmerman. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1951.

Walt honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956, during the Korean War.

He married Jean Marie (Sorg) Daugherty on Sept. 9, 1977, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was a pipefitter at International Harvester until his retirement.

Walt was formerly a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, but most recently St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

He was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Harvest House Band, The Z Notes and Musical Memories Band.

He and Jean spent 10 years sharing their musical talents with residents at local nursing homes, but Walt's true enjoyment was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Jean, of Huntertown; daughters, Mary and Art Hubble, of Brooksville, Florida, Their and John Niemier, of Niles, Michigan, and Carol Robinson, of South Bend; stepdaughters, Rose Marie and Dennis Carpenter, of Rome City and Adele and Keith Jones, of Mesa, Arizona; stepson, Bob Daugherty, of Hamilton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be held at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 11383, Fort Wayne, IN 46857 or to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Ste. 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

