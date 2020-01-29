|
AUBURN - Wanda P. Gilbert, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home.
Wanda was born on April 25, 1950, in Garrett, Indiana, a daughter of the late Harry and Claire Gilbert.
Wanda is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Carole and John Petre, of Auburn; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Cheryl Gilbert, of Corunna; two nieces, Amanda (Neil) Woodruff and Rachelle (Luke) Cooper; two great-nephews, Connor Woodruff and Gavin Woodruff.
She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Ryan Gilbert.
A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
