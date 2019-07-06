Wanda Jennings

HERNANDO, Fla. - Wanda Jennings, 83, of Hernando, Florida, and formerly of Pretty Lake, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 4:50 p.m., at the home of her daughter at Pretty Lake.

She was born July 10, 1935, in Portland to Kenneth and Dorothy (Hall) Shepherd.

On Aug. 18, 2012, at Fremont she married Loren M. Jennings. He survives in Hernando, Florida, and Fremont.

Mrs. Jennings had worked more than 30 years as a housekeeper at her summer residence, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, in Fremont.

She was a member of the Inverness Church of God in Inverness, Florida, and Grace Baptist Church in Angola.

Also surviving are a daughter, Denise (Jack) Landers, of Wolcottville; a son, Jerry T. (Mary Jo) Sires, of Gillette, Wyoming; two stepdaughters, Cheryl (Dewayne) Chermie, of Akron, Ohio, and Jeanie (Chris) Brown, of Argos; two stepsons, Rocky T. (Vickie) Stanski, of Pretty Lake, and Chris Jennings, of Lansing, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Phyllis (Don) Amari, of Inverness, Florida, Peggy Lykins, of Inverness, Florida, and Kaye Parra-Kelly, of Hernando, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patsy Alameida; a brother, Donald Shepherd; and a grandson, Steven Sires.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, 140 Lane 201 Barton Lake, Fremont.

Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46825 or to Parkview Noble Home Health & Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting with arrangements.

