Wanda Johnson

AUBURN - Wanda B. Johnson, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at TruCare Home Health in Auburn.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1928, in East Prairie, Missouri, to Otto Franklin Bippus Sr., and Orie J. (Herndon) Bippus. They preceded her in death.

Wanda married Edward Johnson on Aug. 31, 1950, in Rockville, Indiana, and he passed away on Jan. 16, 1984.

She worked at Philips Technologies Automotive Electronic Company for eight years, retiring in 1992.

Wanda was a former member of Newville Church of Christ.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Pat Johnson, of Butler; two grandchildren, David (Tracy) Johnson, of Casper, Wyoming, and Dawn Fuhrman, of Fort Wayne; and four great-grandchildren, Colton Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Abagail Fuhrman and Andrew Hopkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Joseph Michael Johnson; three brothers, George Bippus, Otto Bippus and Lester Bippus; and three sisters, Martha Ellen Bippus, Barbara Hazel Bippus and Dorothy Schlosser.

Services will be at noon on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Dale Rabineau officiating.

Private family burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, prior to service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and plants, please direct memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

