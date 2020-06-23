Wanda Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Wanda B. Johnson, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at TruCare Home Health in Auburn.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1928, in East Prairie, Missouri, to Otto Franklin Bippus Sr., and Orie J. (Herndon) Bippus. They preceded her in death.

Wanda married Edward Johnson on Aug. 31, 1950, in Rockville, Indiana, and he passed away on Jan. 16, 1984.

She worked at Philips Technologies Automotive Electronic Company for eight years, retiring in 1992.

Wanda was a former member of Newville Church of Christ.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Pat Johnson, of Butler; two grandchildren, David (Tracy) Johnson, of Casper, Wyoming, and Dawn Fuhrman, of Fort Wayne; and four great-grandchildren, Colton Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Abagail Fuhrman and Andrew Hopkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Joseph Michael Johnson; three brothers, George Bippus, Otto Bippus and Lester Bippus; and three sisters, Martha Ellen Bippus, Barbara Hazel Bippus and Dorothy Schlosser.

Services will be at noon on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Dale Rabineau officiating.

Private family burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, prior to service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and plants, please direct memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved