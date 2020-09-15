Waneta Miller

GOSHEN - Waneta Mae Miller, of Goshen, Indiana, formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Goshen Hospital, after a brief period of declining health.

Born on Aug. 30, 1920, to Irwin and Mabel Yoder Miller, she married Payson L. Miller on Jan. 24, 1942.

Waneta was a life-long resident of LaGrange County, living within a 10-mile radius of her birthplace near Emma. until her move four months ago to Cottage Garden in Goshen. For nearly five years, she lived with her son and his wife, enjoying the apartment they created for her.

She celebrated her 100th birthday with her children and housemates at Cottage Garden.

Her four children include Virginia (Edward) Miller, Galen (Karen) Miller and Lynn Miller, all of LaGrange, and Sherry (Paul) Miller, of Orrville, Ohio. She has 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She is survived by four siblings, Betty (Vernon) Roth, of Cambridge, Ontario, James Lee Miller, of Shipshewana, Sue Ann Byler, of Goshen and Joann Buerge, of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers Ernest, Kenneth and Richard; as well as her parents.

Waneta was industrious. A homemaker and mother, she helped her husband manage the family farm, worked a full-time job, entertained family and friends and participated in church functions.

Waneta enjoyed gardening, raising and preserving food for her family. She was a skilled seamstress, sewing many of her children's clothing.

Her places of work included Monteith Bros., Ivers-Lee, and Starcraft RV campers, where she used her sewing skills for more than 25 years.

She put off her retirement until age 71. Thereafter, she visited nursing homes weekly, often taking small loaves of banana bread for the "old people" who, in truth, were her age!

She attended Shore Church all her adult life and was a faithful participant in the ladies sewing circle through 2019.

She loved quilts! Each of her children received several, as did the grandchildren. Even her great-grandchildren received a quilt from grandma.

Her gift of hospitality was visible often as she hosted family and friends. Sunday dinner was often shared with others, while summer brought reunions of cousins, extended family, and other gatherings. Her grandchildren, often in her home, not only enjoyed her tasty dishes but her humor, the freedom to "raid" her refrigerator, and her listening ear.

Visitation is scheduled from 4-8 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.

For the safety of all participants, masks are required to be worn and social distancing will be observed.

There will be a 1:30 p.m., graveside service, held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Shore Cemetery.

A memorial service will follow, beginning at 2 p.m., at Shore Church.

Services will be officiated by Pastor Carl Horner.

Memorial contributions may be given to Habitat for Humanity or the Sewing Circle of Shore Church.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.