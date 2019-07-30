Home

KENDALLVILLE - Warren J. Herendeen, 78, of Kendallville, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

Mr. Herendeen was born May 27, 1941, in Albion, Indiana, to Lawrence E. and Mary Ann (Englert) Herendeen. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Garrett High School in 1962.

He married Dorothy Mae Beckwith on Aug. 12, 1972, at Rome City United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death Oct. 6, 2016.

Warren was employed at International Harvester for many years.

His survivors include his daughters, Terri and Michael Gerber, of Kendallville, Rhonda Herendeen, of Kendallville, Amy and Christopher Pruett, of Lowell, Arkansas, and Cassie Herendeen, of Springfield, Ohio; sons, Todd and Angel Herendeen, of Panama City, Florida, Scott and Karen Herendeen, of Kendallville, Troy and Cindy Herendeen, of Defiance, Ohio, and Brett Herendeen, of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, David and Carolyn Herendeen, of Rome City, Gayle and Linda Herendeen, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Steve and Marge Herendeen, of Rome City; sisters, Deanna and Rondal Prater, of Wolcottville, and Lori and Rick Williams, of Rome City.

He was preceded in death by a son, Greg Herendeen; and a brother, Tommy Herendeen.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Destiny Family of Faith, on the corner of Wayne and Riley streets in Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m., prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on July 30, 2019
