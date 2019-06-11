WOLCOTTVILLE - Warren L. "Bud" Iddings, 94, of Wolcottville, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1:45 p.m., at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville.

He was born Oct. 12, 1924, in LaGrange County to Warren L. Iddings Sr., and Clara (Milleman) Iddings.

Mr. Iddings served in the U.S. Navy.

On Feb. 25, 1945, he married Mary Kathryn "Kate" Iddings. She preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2012.

Surviving are three daughters, Jane (John) Higgins, of Fort Wayne, Rebecca (Frank) Searfus, of Coos Bay, Oregon, and Jennifer Idding,s of Phoenix, Arizona; three sons, Michael W. (Cheryll) Iddings, of Fort Wayne, William S. (Martha) Iddings, of Indianapolis, and Jeff (Laura) Iddings, of Howe; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Joyce Woodworth, of LaGrange and Barbara Charles, of Bluffton.

He was also preceded in death by several sisters.

Calling will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville, with the Rev. Keith Perry officiating.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and members of the U.S. Navy.

Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Home Health & Hospice.

