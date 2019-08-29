KPCNews Obituaries
|
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Wauneta Brown


1925 - 2019
Wauneta Brown Obituary

FREMONT - Wauneta C. Smith Brown, 94, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on July 23, 1925, in Angola, Indiana, to Merle and Dessa (Morrison) Nisonger.

Wauneta was the owner and operator of the Ice Cream Scoop in Fremont for several years. She also had worked at Sutton's Grocery Store, Gay's Grocery Store and at V and P Printing.

She was a member of Zion Missionary Church in Fremont.

Wauneta enjoyed playing computer games, bingo and cards with her friends, and when she was able, working out at the YMCA.

She loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her sons, Kimey Lee Smith, of Fremont and Stephen (Rebecca) Smith, of Orland; daughter, Karen S. (Beverly) Gold, of Fredericksburg, Texas; nieces and nephews, including her niece Karma (Todd) Austin, of Fremont, whom she was very close to. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clifton Perry "Kim" Smith on Jan. 20, 1977, whom she married on Sept. 29, 1943, and Richard Brown in April 1982, whom she married in 1981; and her siblings, Jack Nisonger, Lyle Nisonger, Kenneth Nisonger, Kenton Nisonger, Paul Nisonger, Lorene Cole, Donna Green, Norma Noragon and Betty Zimmerman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Pastor Jon Bruney will be officiating.

Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Wauneta's memory to Zion Missionary Church or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 29, 2019
