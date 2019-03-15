LAGRANGE - Wayne W. Hostetler, 95, of LaGrange, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Mr. Hostetler was born Feb. 12, 1924, in LaGrange, to Dwight W. and Ruth E. (Wilson) Hostetler; they preceded him in death.

Mr. Hostetler was a lifelong LaGrange resident. In 1949, he founded Hostetler Tire and Auto in LaGrange. After retiring from Hostetler Tire, he operated Wayne Hostetler Advertising Specialties until just a few years ago.

Wayne was a member of the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange and attended the First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange. He was also a member of the LaGrange American Legion Post 215, LaGrange Area Coin Club, Inlakes Investment Club and a former member of the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Hostetler was a United States Army veteran, serving in World War II.

On June 11, 1943, in Ontario, Wisconsin, he married S. Roena Truesdale; Mrs. Hostetler preceded him in death on May 1, 2008.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Craig Parham of LaGrange; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. and Elaine Hostetler of LaGrange; five grandchildren, Tim and Dawn Parham, Jeff and Theresa Parham, Melinda and Rob West, Mike and Tracy Hostetler, and Monica and Justin Merchant; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norine Francis of St. Charles, Illinois.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. Kenneth Weaver and the Rev. Chris Lantz officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Visitation will take place Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice or to Ark Animal Rescue.

