AUBURN - Wayne A. Madden, 73, of Auburn died Saturday May 30, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.He was born October 28, 1946, in Auburn to Loren and Chris (Doub) Madden and they have both passed away.Wayne was a 1964 graduate of Auburn High School, earned his Bachelor's Degree from Manchester College in 1968 and received his Master's Degree in Business Education from Indiana University in 1973.He taught in the Peru Public School System and the DeKalb Eastern Public School System, then changed careers and became an Insurance Agent for Prudential Insurance. In 1984 he opened the Wayne Madden Insurance Agency in Auburn and operated the agency until 2010. He was a former DeKalb County Councilman and was currently serving his 2nd term as an Auburn City Councilman.He was a member of the Auburn First United Methodist Church, Auburn Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Cedar Creek Shrine Club and the Shrine Corvette Club. In 1984 he joined the Auburn Lions Club and held many offices within the association including club president, district governor, state council chairperson, and International Director in 1999-2001. In 2010 he became an executive officer of Lions Club International (LCI) serving as President in 2012–2013 and as Chairperson of the LCI Foundation in 2013-2014. Lions Club International serves those in need in over 200 countries. As executive officer, he and his wife, Linda, traveled over 300 days a year to 94 countries tasked with furthering the mission of Lions around the world. During his Presidential year, Wayne and Linda introduced a literacy initiative called the Reading Action Program (RAP) which he was very proud of. In recognition of his service to the association, Past President Madden has received many awards, including the 100% Club President Award, four Extension Awards, an International President's Leadership Medal, nine International President's Medals and the Ambassador of Good Will Award, the highest honor the association bestows upon its members. He is a Charter W.P. Woods Fellow, a Helen Keller Fellow and a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow. In 2008, he was recognized for his humanitarian service by the governor of Indiana as a Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor the governor can bestow.He enjoyed and was very proud of his work with the Lions Club and also enjoyed playing golf, IU Basketball, the Indy 500 which he attended from 1960 to the 100th running in 2016, missing only a few years while he was traveling with the Lions Club, driving his Corvette and spending time with his family.Wayne married Linda Sebert on September 14, 1968, in the chapel on the campus of Manchester College and she survives.He is also survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Michael O'Hear of Milwaukee, WI and Julia and Timothy Babcock of Bluffton; 5 grandchildren, Lauren O'Hear, Daniel O'Hear, Owen O'Hear, Miles Babcock and Max Babcock; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Roger Jernigan of Auburn and Debra and Greg Carnahan of Auburn.A private family service will be held with a celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the 'Madden Reading Action Fund' to continue the fight against illiteracy in Indiana. To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 2, 2020.