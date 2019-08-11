KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shore Church
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Shore Church
7235 W, 100 N,
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Neff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Neff


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Neff Obituary

LAGRANGE - Wayne R. Neff, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, died August 9, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.

Mr. Neff was born on April 8, 1927, in LaGrange County, Indiana to Mahlon A. and Mary (Kauffman) Neff.

Living his lifetime in LaGrange County he was a farmer and had worked in the manufactured housing industry.

Mr. Neff a was member of the Shore Church in Shipshewana, Indiana, and was an avid woodworker. He was a volunteer for many years at LaGrange County Clothes and Food Basket, Men for Missions and Mennonite Disaster Services.

On March 12, 1949 in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Helen C. Miller; Mrs. Neff survives in LaGrange, Indiana.

Also surviving are three daughters, Sherrill and Barry Sturgis of LaGrange, Indiana, Jean and Tim Bontreger of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Nancy and Dennis Funk of Greer, South Carolina; four sons, Delmer and Barb Neff of Sturgis, Michigan, Robert and Michele Neff of LaGrange, Indiana, Richard and Kathy Neff of Rockwall, Texas, and Keith and Jennifer Neff of Howe, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Bernice Trieble of Elkhart, Indiana.

Mr. Neff was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Esther Zook; and four brothers, Devon, Vernon, Elmer and Ernest Neff.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Shore Church, 7235 W, 100 N, Shipshewana, Indiana. The Rev. Carl Horner will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Indiana.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons International.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now