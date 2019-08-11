|
LAGRANGE - Wayne R. Neff, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, died August 9, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
Mr. Neff was born on April 8, 1927, in LaGrange County, Indiana to Mahlon A. and Mary (Kauffman) Neff.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County he was a farmer and had worked in the manufactured housing industry.
Mr. Neff a was member of the Shore Church in Shipshewana, Indiana, and was an avid woodworker. He was a volunteer for many years at LaGrange County Clothes and Food Basket, Men for Missions and Mennonite Disaster Services.
On March 12, 1949 in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Helen C. Miller; Mrs. Neff survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sherrill and Barry Sturgis of LaGrange, Indiana, Jean and Tim Bontreger of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Nancy and Dennis Funk of Greer, South Carolina; four sons, Delmer and Barb Neff of Sturgis, Michigan, Robert and Michele Neff of LaGrange, Indiana, Richard and Kathy Neff of Rockwall, Texas, and Keith and Jennifer Neff of Howe, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Bernice Trieble of Elkhart, Indiana.
Mr. Neff was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Esther Zook; and four brothers, Devon, Vernon, Elmer and Ernest Neff.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Shore Church, 7235 W, 100 N, Shipshewana, Indiana. The Rev. Carl Horner will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.