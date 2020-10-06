ANGOLA - Wayne Barton Wells Sr., 83, beloved father and cherished husband, brother and grandfather, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home in Orland, Indiana.

He was born in the family home at Nevada Mills, Steuben County, Indiana, on July 13, 1937, to Elmo and Opal (Hall) Wells.

He married the love of his life, Arlene J. Bellinger, on Oct. 17, 1954.

Wayne was a master mechanic. He was the owner and proprietor of the Wells Garage for many years before becoming the Mechanic Supervisor for the Indiana State Highway Department.

He enjoyed making grandfather clocks and building model airplanes.

He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Orland Post 423 and Orland Lion's Club. He formerly was a member of Angola Moose Lodge and Angola Odd Fellows Lodge. Wayne also worked on the election board and was active in the Republican Party.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Arlene J. Wells, of Angola; his children, Wayne (Sharon) Wells Jr., of Orland, Cynthia (Ken) Zortman, of Warsaw, Rick (Denise Laughlin) Wells, of Orland, Sherrie (Gary) Shaw, of Milton, Florida, Brian (Penny) Wells, of Garrett and Brent (Patricia) Wells, of Hudson; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters, Eleanore (Larry) Jefferson, of Angola and Beverly (James) Carter, of Daytona, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Helen Wells.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

Burial will be at Jackson Prairie Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.

Masks are required as mandated by the Governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Memorials may be made to Orland Volunteer Fire Department.

