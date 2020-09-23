PLEASANT LAKE - Wendy Sue Billman, age 56, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Wendy was born on Nov. 12, 1963, in Angola, Indiana, to Harold Dean and Lorain (McMurray) Billman.

She graduated from Reading High School in 1982.

Wendy worked for Shop Rite grocery stores for 15 years.

She was a member of Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church.

Her hobbies included gardening, camping, being outdoors, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Casey (Justine) Longardner, of Orland, Indiana, and Andrew (Kelley) Longardner, of Montgomery, Michigan; grandchildren, Landon, Kylee, Brayden, Mia, Caleb and Kayden; her father, Harold Dean Billman, of Montgomery, Michigan; sisters, Lea Zwart, of Montgomery, Michigan, and Sara (Jason) Kasprowicz, of Livonia, Michigan; brothers, Stacey (Geraldine) Billman, of Reading, Michigan, Kevin Billman, of Montgomery, Michigan, Tim (Laurie) Billman, of Quincy, Michigan, and Douglas (Michele) Billman, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; many cousins; nieces; nephews; and a longtime best friend, Mary (Jenny) Hammond, of Reading, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorain Billman; and a son, Dustin Longardner.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Fred Hamlin will officiate the service.

Due to the pandemic the CDC requires social distancing and face masks for the visitation and services.

Burial will follow at California Cemetery in Montgomery, Michigan.

Memorials are to the family for a headstone.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.