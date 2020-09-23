1/
Wendy Billman
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLEASANT LAKE - Wendy Sue Billman, age 56, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Wendy was born on Nov. 12, 1963, in Angola, Indiana, to Harold Dean and Lorain (McMurray) Billman.

She graduated from Reading High School in 1982.

Wendy worked for Shop Rite grocery stores for 15 years.

She was a member of Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church.

Her hobbies included gardening, camping, being outdoors, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Casey (Justine) Longardner, of Orland, Indiana, and Andrew (Kelley) Longardner, of Montgomery, Michigan; grandchildren, Landon, Kylee, Brayden, Mia, Caleb and Kayden; her father, Harold Dean Billman, of Montgomery, Michigan; sisters, Lea Zwart, of Montgomery, Michigan, and Sara (Jason) Kasprowicz, of Livonia, Michigan; brothers, Stacey (Geraldine) Billman, of Reading, Michigan, Kevin Billman, of Montgomery, Michigan, Tim (Laurie) Billman, of Quincy, Michigan, and Douglas (Michele) Billman, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; many cousins; nieces; nephews; and a longtime best friend, Mary (Jenny) Hammond, of Reading, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorain Billman; and a son, Dustin Longardner.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Fred Hamlin will officiate the service.

Due to the pandemic the CDC requires social distancing and face masks for the visitation and services.

Burial will follow at California Cemetery in Montgomery, Michigan.

Memorials are to the family for a headstone.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved