Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
KENDALLVILLE - Wilda Mae Christian, age 69, of Kendallville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Parkview Memorial Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Christian was born and raised at Three Forks holler near Jolo, West Virginia, to the late Crocket and Elva (Pruitt) Rowe. She graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1967 and married Larry Gene Christian in April of 1968 in West Virginia. Larry preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2016. Wilda was employed with King Seeley in Kendallville and Mastercraft in Shipshewana. She also was a baby sitter for many children over the years.

Survivors include two beloved sons: Michael Gene Christian of Kendallville and Anthony Joseph "Tony" and Kristin Christian of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Tate and Yani Harris of Kendallville, Clint Harris of San Diego, California, Tyler Christian of Kendallville, and Jack Christian of Kendallville; four great-grandchildren, Breydan Christian, Letty Christian, Atticus Harris, and Olivia Harris due in July; and sister, Wilma Heathcock of Goshen.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Hicks, and brother, Jay Rowe.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12 noon at the Raysal Freewill Baptist Church, Raysal, West Virginia, with calling at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Burial will take place at the Rowe Family Cemetery, Estep Ridge, Paynesville, West Virginia.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 15, 2019
