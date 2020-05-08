|
HAMILTON - Willa J. (Syders) Foster, age 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home in Hamilton, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband Paul Foster, of Inyokern, California; and her children, son, Curtis L. (Sandra R.) Howe, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and daughter, Chrisandra L. (Daniel A.) Brown, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Willa, better known as Jacque, never met a stranger, and everyone she met was left with a hug. She was a woman of great faith and will be missed by all, but now rejoices in heaven.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
Published in KPCNews on May 8, 2020