KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Willa Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa Foster


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willa Foster Obituary

HAMILTON - Willa J. (Syders) Foster, age 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home in Hamilton, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband Paul Foster, of Inyokern, California; and her children, son, Curtis L. (Sandra R.) Howe, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and daughter, Chrisandra L. (Daniel A.) Brown, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Willa, better known as Jacque, never met a stranger, and everyone she met was left with a hug. She was a woman of great faith and will be missed by all, but now rejoices in heaven.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beams Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -