Willadene Thompson

FORT WAYNE - Willadene M. Thompson died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born Oct. 6, 1919 to Chester and Lela Sumney, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana. They preceded her in death.

She married Carl E. Thompson on Aug. 19, 1939, in Columbia City, Indiana.

She was a member of Taylor Chapel UMC since 1988. Carl and Willadene entered the ministry of the United Methodist Conference in 1952, serving for more than 30 years. Five years were served in the Redbird Mission Conference in Kentucky.

Willadene also worked for G.C. Murphy in Peru, for four years.

She loved crocheting and needlepoint, reading, fishing, camping, traveling in their motorhome and transporting handicap people to appointments and church.

Surviving children are Carol Parish, of Summershade, Kentucky; Valerie (David) Hague, of Albion, Indiana; Robert Thompson (Bob McAfee), of Palm Coast, Florida; and Brenda (Jim) Stout, of Palm Coast, Florida; daughter-in-law, Nancy Thompson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Carl E. Thompson, in 1990; her parents, Chester and Lela Sumney; sisters, Pauline Bennett and Evelyn Sheets; brothers, Charles Sumney and Paul Sumney; son, Larry Thompson in 2012; son-in-law, Howard Parrish in 2009; and great-great-grandson, Brenner Bradley in 2020.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with calling from 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m., at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, in Fort Wayne.

Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the youth group at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church.

