TOPEKA - Willard Oesch Yoder, 97, of Topeka, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Willard was born on the Yoder family farm near Emma, Indiana, on Oct. 9, 1922, to Perry and Gennette (Oesch) Yoder.
He lived all his 97 years in the same family farmhouse. At one time during the 1970s, the Yoder farm was graced with four generations of Yoders.
Willard was married to his wife of 76 years, Maxine (Yoder) Yoder, on June 13, 1943, at Maple Grove Mennonite Church, Topeka.
She survives along with three children, Richard (Sharon) Yoder, of Topeka, Elaine (Sam) Miller, of Nappanee, and Gary (Carol) Yoder, of San Luis Obispo, California; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bernis Wingard; and a brother-in-law, Harley Wingard.
Willard was a lifelong farmer with a heart for service. As a welder, inventor and craftsman, Willard created many pieces of needed materials over the years to fix, operate and improve the required farm equipment.
He was available with a helping hand for a neighbor in need. His servant's heart was also evident by his involvement in the harvest fields of the Lord's work. Willard served his Lord at the Emma Church, where he was a member, teaching adult Sunday school, mentoring youth, and serving on committees to help gather in the harvest for God. Willard was known for his chalk drawings of Bible lessons presented in church and mission settings.
As an architect and builder, Willard volunteered to be part of mission service trips to Kentucky, Tennessee and Jamaica. Willard was missional-minded locally and regionally. He served on the boards of Gospel League in Chicago and Faith Mission of Elkhart. He was active in the Mennonite Disaster Service, Youth for Christ of LaGrange County and Hope Rescue Mission of South Bend. He was instrumental in the formation of Habitat for Humanity of LaGrange County.
Willard served as a member on the Westview School Board for 16 years. Being a sports fan, Willard enjoyed supporting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from the stands. His road trips on his Honda Gold Wing and his scooter were unforgettable. Willard wanted to ride his scooter to the cemetery, but they wouldn't let him. Willard never met a stranger and because of his quick wit and humor, conversation, then laughter, would most certainly follow.
No services are planned at this time. A private burial for family will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Faith Mission of Elkhart, P.O. Box 1728, Elkhart, IN 46515, or Northeast Indiana Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 424, Auburn, IN 46706.