William Baldwin
FORT WAYNE - William (Bill) W. Baldwin, Ph.D., 80, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born in Fort Wayne on July 27, 1940, to Hiram and Ethel (Smith) Baldwin.

He was resident of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Gary, Indiana, (Miller Beach), and Snow Lake in Fremont, Indiana.

He married to Sharon M. Sutton on June 25, 1975.

Bill was a graduate of Indiana Central College and received his Masters and Ph.D from Indiana University in Bloomington.

He retired after 42 years of combined educational service from Indiana University Northwest Medical School in 2005, as assistant dean and executive director of Northwest Center for Medical Education, professor of Microbiology and Immunology, and in his early career he was a teacher at George Washington High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was the 2005 recipient of the distinguished Sagamore of Wabash Award; a member of Rotary International, in which he was the 2004-2005 Governor, District 6540; and the United States Power Squadron.

He and Sharon enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and he was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by daughter, Kimberly C. Covell-Campbell and son-in-law, Frank Campbell, of Osawatomie, Kansas; step-granddaughter, Krystle Campbell (Ryan Gindlesperger), of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Wayne Lantz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Joanne B. Lantz and Alvera M. Shaw; brother-in-law, David R. Shaw; and nephew, David J. Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary International or Indiana University Northwest School of Medicine.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Mount Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Dr. William Smith will officiate the service.

Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required.

Internment provided by Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
