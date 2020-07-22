1/1
William Evers
1946 - 2020
KENDALLVILLE - William L. Evers, 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Alliance, Ohio, to Frank and Velma (Nagy) Evers.

On July 31, 1971, in Wolcottville, Indiana, he married Elizabeth Estep. She survives in Kendallville.

Mr. Evers was a member of Rome City Revival Center.

He retired from Rinker Boats in Syracuse, where he worked in the research and development department.

Bill loved music, especially playing the guitar and singing with his family. He also enjoyed fishing. But, more than anything, his family meant everything to him. They will remember him as a great husband and Dad and a kind soul.

Also surviving are three daughters, Linda Sue (Jerry) Krock, of Avilla, Julie Leon, of Fort Wayne, and Pahge Kline, of Kendallville; two sons, William E. (Deb) Evers, of Kendallville and Gerald Olvera, of Decatur; eight grandchildren, Duane (Brandy) Days, Danny Joe (Abby) Leon, Frankie (Jamie) Days, Cynthia (James) Handshoe, Jasmine Evers, River Evers, Damian Collins, and Naomi Gutherie; 20 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Norma Womack, of Angola, Mae Rathburn, of Kendallville, Dorothy Abbott, of Butler, and Irene Case, of Virginia; and two brothers, Keith Evers, of Butler and Jerry Byers, of Massachusetts.

Private services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Calling is on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., with an evening service at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Purda Hicks, Pastor April Bradley and Pastor Buddy Bradley officiating.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
JUL
27
Service
06:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
