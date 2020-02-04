|
MONTPELIER - William E. "Billy" Garton, 62, of Waterloo, Indiana, formerly of Montpelier, Indiana, passed away at 2:09 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his residence in Waterloo.
He was born on Monday, July 15, 1957, in Blackford County, Indiana.
Billy was a 1976 graduate of Blackford High School.
He was the owner and operator of the Green Top Tavern in Waterloo.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Teamsters Union, Hamilton Fish & Game, and the Dunkirk Moose. Billy enjoyed fishing, and racing.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Julia D. Garton, of Waterloo, Indiana; grandchildren, John M. Meglich, of Antwerp, Ohio, Vivian M. Kingsbury, of Port Huron, Michigan; brother, Robert W. Smith, of Hartford City, Indiana; sisters, Jean Smith, of Hartford City, Indiana, and Lee Ann Garton (Pat) O'Hern, of Hartford City, Indiana; stepsister, Kathy Garton (Orlo) Hart, of Orland, Indiana; and special travel buddy, Erik Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Thomas Garton; and mother, Carrie Lavina (Norton) Garton.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating.
Interment will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.