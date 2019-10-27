|
William Wayne "Bill" Gipson, age 88, formally of Ocala, Florida and most recently residing in Kendallville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Mr. Gipson was born in Piggott, Arkansas on July 20, 1931, to the late William Wiley Jerome Gipson and Laura Irene (Rogers) Gipson.
He graduated from Piggott High School in 1949 and entered into the United States Army in July of 1949. He honorably served his country during the Korean War era and was stationed in Germany until he was discharged in 1952.
He married Katherine Shephard on June 4, 1955, in Noblesville, Indiana and she preceded him in death in 2014.
Bill was employed in the propane and recreational vehicle industry for many years.
Among his many interests and pursuits, Mr. Gipson was a member of the Angela Santos post No. 4781, where he served on the honor guard, a member of the American Legion Ocala Memorial Post No. 27, former member of Toastmasters International, and Lions Club. He was a recreational pilot and aviation enthusiast, and a certified scuba diver.
He was deputized by the Marion County Florida Sheriff's Department, serving as a trained neighborhood watch volunteer.
For many years he could be found at various sporting events where he served as a referee.
Mr. Gipson had a strong Christian faith that guided him through life, so not the least of his endeavors was time spent serving as a Deacon at the College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. He was known to volunteer in each community where he lived and gave to many charitable causes. He served on the original fundraising committee that solicited donations, funds that enabled the city of Kendallville to realize the building of our first YMCA.
Survivors include daughters, Victoria Gipson and her husband, Alan Bridegam of Kendallville and Anita and Tim Hess of Kendallville; son Mark Gipson and his fiancé, Julie Krause of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Tara Whan of Portland, Indiana, Landon and Janel Fitzgerald of Fort Wayne, Austin and Elisha Hess of Perrysburg, Ohio and Bryce and Michelle Hess of Carlton, Georgia; and three great grandchildren, Fiona Fitzgerald, Nolan Hess and Gage Hess.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine; sisters, Alta Crittenden and Alice Vaughn; brother, LT Gipson; and infant siblings Jasper and Vivian Gipson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Philip Rigdon and Steve Altman will officiate the service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Post 4781, Ocala, Florida or St. John Lutheran School. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.