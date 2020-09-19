1/
William Hanselman
1932 - 2020
ORLAND - William C. Hanselman, 88, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 28, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late William E. and Ruth (Parker) Hanselman.

He was a graduate of North Side High School and he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio.

William was a U.S. Army veteran and he had been the owner of the Wall Lake Tavern from 1970 to 1975. He also was the manager of Western Auto in Wabash. His last career choice had him delivering recreational vehicles. A job he greatly enjoyed.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends and watching sports.

William spent his winters in Okeechobee, Florida, and the rest of the year on Wall Lake in Orland, Indiana.

Surviving are his nephews, David Stalf, Larry Stalf and Dan Stalf; niece, Sandy Ramsey; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and many great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy and (Robert) Larimer and Lila (Richard) Stalf; and nephew, Steve Larimer.

Memorial donations may be made to Orland American Legion Post 423.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 19, 2020.
