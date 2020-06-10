KENDALLVILLE - William James "Bill" McKinney, 84, of Kendallville passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born January 11, 1936, in Buffalo, Wyoming, to Clarence L. and Mary (Westman) McKinney.

He graduated from North Vernon High School and Ball State where he received both his bachelor's degree and master's degree.

On July 6, 1956, while on active duty with the United States Marine Corp. he married his wife of 63 years Mary Hale in North Vernon. They began their life together at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina where his son, Michael was born. After discharge from the Marine Corps, he graduated from Ball State and began his career in education at New Albany, Indiana, where his daughter, Leigh Ann was born. After teaching at New Albany for five years, he began working with the Indiana Department of Special Education in Indianapolis. In 1970 he moved his family to Rome City and began working for the 12 school corporations of Northeast Indiana and organized the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative. Mr. McKinney served in that position for 28 years. He was dedicated to creating a better school experience for children with special needs so programs such as swimming and driver education along with a summer week long program at Camp Potawatomi became part of their curriculum.

After Mr. McKinney's retirement as Director of NEISEC, he was employed by Educational Service Company of Indianapolis where he did financial and programming audit for over 100 Indiana schools.

Mr. McKinney was a member of the Wolcottville United Methodist Church, served on the East Noble School Board, the Kendallville Library Board, the Housing Authority Board for both Rome City and Kendallville, and many other education committees and boards. He was a private pilot and loved the freedom of flight.

Surviving are his wife, Mary McKinney of Kendallville; a son, the Rev. Michael William (Connie) McKinney of Clearwater, Florida; a daughter, Leigh Ann (Jim) Savage of Fremont; two grandchildren, Michael William McKinney, Jr. of Fort Wayne and Skyler Buffmyer of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and a sister, Edith (Earl) Jones of Georgetown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Attie McKinney; three brothers, Sammy, Clarence, and Thomas McKinney; and a sister, Helen Potter.

Funeral service will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor Regan Ford officiating following social distancing practices.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Friday at 3 p.m.

Burial will be at Orange Cemetery at a later date.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Preferred memorials are to Noble County Special Olympics basketball team.

Calling is Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville. Calling will also be on Friday, from 2-3 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville.

Please note that visitation is at Wolcottville and the funeral service is at Kendallville.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com