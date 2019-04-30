WOLCOTTVILLE - William Francis Juif, age 91, of Wolcottville, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Juif was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Albion, to the late Alexis and Jesse (Speaker) Juif. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He married Marcile Kunce on Feb. 19, 1949, in Albion and he worked for Allen Dairy delivering milk house to house for over 33 years. Bill loved farming and he collected antique tractors. He loved pulling the antique tractors, sharing that pastime with his son. Bill belonged to three tractor clubs: Cedar Creek Antique Engine and Tractor Club, Noble County Gas & Steam Association and the Farm Power Club in Auburn. He was also a member of American Legion Post 423, Orland, and VFW Post 2749, Kendallville.

Survivors include: wife, Marcile Juif of Wolcottville; daughter, Becky and Jim McClure of Little Long Lake near Kendallville; son, Burt and Pam Juif of Big Turkey Lake near Stroh; three granddaughters, Michele and Jason Smith of Norfolk, Nebraska, Tiffany and Bill Nartker of Independence, Kentucky, and Alecia and Trey Carroll of Avilla; seven great-grandchildren, including Marissa (Shawn) Wilson, Alex Smith, Evan Smith, Emersyn Smith, Colton Narkter, Nicholas Nartker and Dylan Carroll.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Virginia (Ervin) DeCamp.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the funeral.

Pastor Jim Taylor from Wolf Lake United Methodist Church will officiate the service.

Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.

Pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Bill Nartker, Trey Carroll, Chuck Kunce, Tom Derrow and Jim DeCamp. Honorary bearers are Randy Walsh, Rick Kunce, Tim Derrow and Rick Shearer.

Preferred memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Gas & Steam Association or Parkview Noble Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.