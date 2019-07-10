AUBURN - William (Bill) David Kinney was born on May 20, 1953, deep in the woods, hollers and hills of a small, south central community in Ohio, that barely knew electricity. He came into the world to two proud parents, Bud (Clement) and Mildred Kinney. Bill was a true child of the 1970s. He loved everything rock 'n' roll. Some of the greatest memories his family have of him are of camping out and fishing at The Land of Moses, with his brothers, nephews and cousin in the '60s., or of playing video games into the wee hours of the morning in the '90s. Bill was an amateur botanist. He had a great knowledge of the trees and plants and flora of northeast Indiana, that stemmed from his love of being outdoors. Some of Bill's prized possessions reflect those interests, in the ancient fossils he had collected along the way. In the '90s he had the privilege of sharing a good bit of life with two boys, whom he grew to love deeply. His story reminds us that no matter how long you live, life is short. Invest your time, energy and resources in people, because at the end of it all the greatest things you will ever possess or share aren't things. They are relationships. Bill was one of the branches on two great family trees that had merged in the Kinneys and Miners. And he will forever be remembered as part of our kith and kin. Bill passed away at his home early in the first week of July 2019. He was preceded in death by both parents, Clement "Bud" and Mildred "Mid" Kinney; his sisters, Marilynn Kinney and Beverly Neumann; his two brothers-in-laws, Bill Miner Sr., and Gene Neumann; his two brothers, Roger and Robert "Bob" Kinney; and his nephew, Bill Miner Jr., Avilla town marshal. He is survived by a sister, Dorothy Miner; and dozens of nephews and nieces and cousins through the United States, who will remember him fondly, forever a child of the '70s. "Alone no more, with every fetter removed. With strength restored and the glory of youth renewed. In the presence of those long departed, who have waited to see … Life's short day transformed into eternity" (Scott Miner, 2019) There will be a graveside memorial service. Friends and family can find the details on Facebook.