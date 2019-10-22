KPCNews Obituaries
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Reading, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Reading, IN
View Map
William Knauss


1944 - 2019
READING, Mich. - William E. "Bill" Knauss, 75, of Reading, Michigan, died on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born May 1, 1944 in Coldwater to Owen and Althea (Heller) Knauss.

Bill married Mary Beth Brubaker on March 17, 1977, and she preceded him in death on March 3, 2019.

Bill graduated from Fremont High School in 1963.

He was the former owner of Bill's Standard Gas Station in Reading and retired from Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater.

In retirement, Bill drove bus for the Hillsdale College volleyball and track

teams, which he loved dearly.

Bill served his country in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1964-1970, and was a former member of Fremont American Legion.

Survivors include three children, Edward (Hope) Knauss, of Gallatin, Tennessee, Beth (Eric) Girdham, of Reading, and Emily (Bryan) Morrison, of Camden; eight grandchildren; sister, Jane Box, of Hawthorne, Florida; and brother, James (Kay) Knauss, of Mesa, Ariizona.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; two children, Angela Leilani Knauss, and Rodney William Knauss; and siblings, Darlene Collins, Janice Crawford and Waldo McNaughton.

Funeral services for William "Bill" Knauss will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, with Pastor Don Lee officiating.

Interment will follow at Camden Cemetery with Military Honors performed by

Fremont American Legion.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Fremont American Legion.

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 22, 2019
