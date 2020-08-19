AUBURN - William "Bill" Learned Jr., 69, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Bill was born on Nov. 24, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio.

Bill was a financial planner and adviser throughout his career.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla.

Bill is survived by his wife, Laurie Learned, of Auburn, Indiana; children, Julie (Brett Levy) Learned, of Saratoga Springs, New York, Bill (Nozomi) Learned, of Los Angeles, California, Amanda (Greg) Neuendorf, of Toledo, Ohio, Stacy (Kevin) Thompson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Christopher (Ana Battung) Skelding, of Chicago, Illinois, and Shawna (Brad) Roubitchek, of Elmhurst, Illinois; brother, Michael (Kris) Learned; sisters, Nita Kontak and Becky (Darrell) Hawley, all of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Ezra and Otis Learned-Levy, Moon and Cosmo Learned, Jace and Quinn Neuendorf, Sydney Thompson, Christian and Michael Battung, and Josephine, Jacob, William and Noah Roubitchek.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William W. Learned Sr., and Irene Learned. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., with visitation at noon at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., Avilla, Indiana.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana.

The Rev Daniel Chukwuleta will be officiating.

Face masks will be required during the visitation and Funeral Mass. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made for Masses at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

