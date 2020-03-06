|
HUDSON - William John "Bill" Leider, 87, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Bill passed away at his farm in Hudson, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Albert Emil and Cecelia Irene (Kroska) Leider. His father worked for General Electric and was transferred to several locations across the country before settling in the Fort Wayne area.
Bill graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and played on their football team. He continued his education, receiving his Bachelor's degree at the University of Dayton, and his Master's degree from IPFW.
Bill retired from Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after 35 years, where he worked as an engineer in the government electronics division.
He was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He had also been a member of the Sitzmark Ski Club and the Fort Wayne Ski Club.
In 1977, he purchased his farm near Hudson, Indiana, where he transitioned to full-time farming following his retirement, with his son and business partner, Matt.
Bill had a knack for purchasing items that needed repairs and a sharp eye for a good deal. He also enjoyed boating, golfing and MGB cars. He often thought "outside of the box" and was always learning.
Over his lifetime, his faith in the Lord grew, and he left the world at peace with his maker.
Surviving are his son, Matthew Charles (Rebecca) Leider, of Angola; and two grandchildren, Amaya and Xander. Also surviving is his longtime companion, Elizabeth Ann Bickham, of Payne, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joan Colette (Leider) Mansfield.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will also be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, prior to the service.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana, with Father Bernie Zajdel officiating.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the family for a charity to be determined.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Wiecht Funeral Home, Angola.