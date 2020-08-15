1/
William Mansfield
1949 - 2020
CHURUBUSCO - William "Mike" Mansfield, age 70, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Auburn, Indiana.

Mike was born on Sept. 3, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana, to George W. and Rosie E. (Thompson) Mansfield and they preceded him in death.

Mike was a 1968 graduate of Garrett High School and worked at Dana Corp. in Churubusco, retiring in 2012. Mike was an avid bowler.

Mike is survived by four brothers, Jerry E. Houlton, of Angola, Indiana, George J. (Peg) Mansfield, of Ossian, Indiana, James (Myrna) Mansfield, of Union City, Oklahoma, and Joseph (Karen) Mansfield, of Butler, Indiana; two sisters, Diane (Steve) Lampe, of Auburn, Indiana, and Denise (Rich) Storck, of Waterloo, Indiana.

A gathering of friends and family will take place from 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at 4 p.m., on Thursday at Thomas Funeral Home, with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

As per the state mandate - masks are required during the visitation and service.

Social distancing must be followed with the family and other attendees.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 15, 2020.
