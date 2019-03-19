CORUNNA - William L. Molargik, age 94, of Corunna, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

William was born Aug. 18, 1924, in LaOtto, to Frank and Frances (Ludwig) Molargik. He married Regina Antoszkiewicz on Sept. 14, 1963, in Bronson, Michigan.

William was a bricklayer and farmer.

William was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, Knights of Columbus Council #1790, and B.A.C. Local 4 – Indiana and Kentucky.

William is survived by his wife, Regina Molargik, Corunna; daughter, Sharon Molargik, Fort Wayne; son, Daniel (Jackie) Molargik, Howell, Michigan; three grandchildren; and three sisters, Leona Gibson, Fort Wayne, Theresa Lombardo, Fort Wayne, and Alvina Molargik, Garrett.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Molargik; son, Raymond L. Molargik; sister, Josephine Molargik; and brothers, Al, Tony, Vern, Frank, Clem, Albert, Jacob, Sylvester, Edward and Michael Molargik.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, with Father Jim Shafer officiating.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738. Visitation also will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

A rosary service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Thomas Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Ege Catholic Cemetery

Memorials are to Masses.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.