ANGOLA - William J. "Bill" Wilcox, 86, of Angola, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Bill was born June 6, 1932, in Fremont, to Virgil and Mildred (Birchman) Wilcox.

He graduated from Orland High School in 1952, and later attended IPFW and Ivy Tech, in Fort Wayne. Bill also served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Growing up, Bill was a Boy Scout, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and was awarded the Silver Beaver. He was involved in Sea Scouts in recent years. He was very active in the 4-H program, especially as an adult leader.

Bill married Sharon Hovarter on May 25, 1956, in Angola.

He was a photographer and along with his wife, Sharon, they owned Wilcox Photography in Steuben County for many years. He also served as circulation manager for the Herald-Republican, Angola.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Wilcox of Angola; children, William James Wilcox II of Fremont, Barry Alan (Melissa) Wilcox of Fremont, Karin Wilcox of Tulalip, Washington, and Aimee (David) Biddle of Angola; grandchildren, Ashlee (Kyle) Hoos, Alexandria Biddle and Nicholas Biddle; a great-grandson, Carsen Hoos; and a brother-in-law, Dale (Teresa) Hovarter of Oklahoma.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John Edward Wilcox.

Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, with Pastor Rodger Strong officiating.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and Fremont American Legion Cassel Post Color Guard.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Orland Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 116, Orland, IN 46776, Lake James Christian Camp & Retreat Center, 1880 W 275 N, Angola, IN 46703, or to the Boy Scouts of America, Send a Scout to Camp Fund, 8315 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.